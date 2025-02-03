Marketplace.
Ferplast Multipla Hamster Crystal

The Multipla Hamster Crystal model, thanks to the living area of 0,52 square meters on several floors, is perfect for hosting even more specimens of hamsters or mice together in complete tranquillity. The cage is equipped with a house, bowl, drinking bottle, wheel, ladder to access the different floors and tubes for rodents. The design, patented by Ferplast, is essential and functional: the transparent plastic walls allow a complete view of the pet inside. The tall base is roomy and can be filled with sawdust in which hamsters and mice love to dig and hide.
