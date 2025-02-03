Platinum Hybrid Mattress, Size Double

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

A quality mattress hand crafted in the UK. 9 layers of luxury for a luxury hotel style sleep, with a soft top layer and a medium firm base. The top section of the mattress features layers of traditional fillings, eco foam, memory foam all wrapped up in a temperature regulating, AC cool fabric. The pocket sprung core is our own unique design with a higher quality wire encased in our exclusive eco support layer, this section of the mattress ensures support for your spine and muscles for a pain free wake. The clever combination of a soft top layer and a firmer base make the mattress suitable for front, back and side sleepers alike.

