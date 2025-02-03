Marketplace.
image 1 of Natural Cashmere Pocket Mattress, Size Superking

Natural Cashmere Pocket Mattress, Size Superking

No ratings yet

Write a review

£628.99

£628.99/each

Sold and sent by Aspire Furniture

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Natural Cashmere Pocket Mattress, Size Superking
Natural Cashmere Pocket MattressOrthopaedic style support to ease back, neck and joint pain as well as improving circulation. Individual Pocket Springs mean movement on one side of the mattress doesn’t affect the other side.The mattress contains deep layers of natural fillings for a long lifespan and features a premium breathable outer fabric cover and ventilation system that forces moist air out of the mattress this ensures the mattress remains cool and fresh.Finished with convenient transport handles and suitable for all types of bed bases/frames and meets all UK quality and safety standards and comes with a 5 Year Aspire Warranty.The Natural Cashmere Pocket Mattress is handmade in the UK and features 1000 high quality pocket springs.• 5 Year Aspire Warranty• Medium Firm• Depth 30cm• Made in the UK
Sold by Aspire Furniture (Aspire Furniture Ltd)

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here