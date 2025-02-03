Aspire 10" Cool Tufted Ortho Mattress, Size Single

• Bonnell sprung open coil mattress • A supportive core with natural fillings • Four times the fillings – four times the comfort • Features an Aspire Cool AC sleep surface • Active, breathable airflow border • Made in the UK Aspire 10" Cool Tufted Ortho Mattress An affordable yet high-quality ortho mattress with a supportive core and natural fillings. Aspire’s Tufted Ortho Mattress is one of our budget mattresses in our Aspire Essentials collection. The 10” Aspire Cool Tufted Ortho Mattress is a 21cm deep mattress, featuring a premium spring system. It is a Bonnell sprung, open coil mattress. Traditional open coil mattresses have interconnected coils in a metal mesh. It is this innerspring system that provides the sleeper with even support as they sleep. We take great care in designing our mattresses to provide lasting comfort and support - whatever the price tag. Aspire’s Tufted Ortho Mattress has a supportive core that provides orthopaedic qualities. We have designed the core to relieve pressure so that you can enjoy undisturbed sleep. The supportive core consists of natural fillings which are excellent for controlling temperature. We have also torn up the rule book when it comes to tufted mattresses by quadrupling the amount of comfort fillings. Four times more fillings mean four times more comfort! We all know how being too hot in bed can ruin a good night’s sleep. That is why our Cool Tufted Ortho Mattress is up to ten times more breathable than standard mattresses. We use an air mesh border in the construction of our ortho mattress, which creates an internal, air-conditioned cooling effect. After all, a great night’s sleep is a comfortable night’s sleep! Aspire’s 10” Cool Tufted Ortho Mattress is available in various mattress sizes. Choose the right size for your bed from a small single mattress (2ft6) to a super king-size mattress (6ft). The Cool Tufted Ortho Mattress with natural fillings is designed and manufactured in the UK. This open coil Ortho Mattress meets all UK fire standards.

Sold by Aspire Furniture (Aspire Furniture Ltd)