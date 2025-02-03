Catherine Lansfield Natural Cashmere 1000 Pocket Mattress, Size Double

The Catherine Lansfield Natural Cashmere Pocket is a medium mattress which offers support with a luxuriously soft upper cashmere layer. The mattress is suitable for front, back and side sleepers, the soft cashmere layer is particularly forgiving for side sleepers who can find mattresses too firm. The natural cashmere layer naturally acclimatises to the environment too, keeping it cool in summer and warm in winter.

Featuring individually nested pocket springs the mattress contours to the body providing pain easing support to key pressure points for a healthy, undisturbed sleep. The mattress is designed to reduce motion transfer so movement on one side of the mattress shouldn’t be felt at the other side, making it perfect for those with restless partners.

The mattress is finished in a high quality, breathable, knitted fabric. Luxuriously soft and works in harmony with the cashmere layer to keep the temperature controlled whilst you peacefully sleep. The airflow system also expels warm air keeping the mattress cool and fresh. Contrasting piping and useful flag stitched transport handles give the mattress an attractive appearance. Deep layers of quality fillings, perimeter edge support and traditional hand tufting ensure the mattress is durable. The 28cm deep mattress is backed with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty.