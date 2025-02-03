Natural Cashmere Pocket Mattress, Size Single

Orthopaedic style support to ease back, neck and joint pain as well as improving circulation. Individual Pocket Springs mean movement on one side of the mattress doesn’t affect the other side.

The mattress contains deep layers of natural fillings for a long lifespan and features a premium breathable outer fabric cover and ventilation system that forces moist air out of the mattress this ensures the mattress remains cool and fresh.

Finished with convenient transport handles and suitable for all types of bed bases/frames and meets all UK quality and safety standards and comes with a 5 Year Aspire Warranty.

The Natural Cashmere Pocket Mattress is handmade in the UK and features 1000 high quality pocket springs.

• 5 Year Aspire Warranty

• Medium Firm

• Depth 30cm

• Made in the UK