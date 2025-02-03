Marketplace.
Alpaca Silk 3000 Pocket Pillowtop Mattress, Size King
A high-quality 32cm pillowtop mattress handmade in the UK. The mattress has a medium-firm feel that most individuals will find comfortable and supportive. Available in sizes from small single to super king. The mattress is suitable for all bed base types.• Depth 32cm• A total of 3000 pocket springs• 1000 full-size Pocket Springs• 2000 Micro Pocket Springs• 10mm 250GSM Alpaca silk blend layer• Made in the UK• 5-year warrantyAlpaca Silk 3000 Pocket Pillowtop MattressThe Alpaca Silk 3000 Pocket Pillowtop is one of our most luxurious mattresses. At 32cm deep, it features layers of quality, hand-tufted natural fillings and 3000 individually pocketed springs. With four rows of side stitching and sewn-in edge support, the mattress is designed to hold its shape even if you are sitting right on the edge.The pillowtop layer is made of a plush blend of alpaca fleece, silk, lambswool and bamboo fibres for sumptuous support. The natural materials adapt to their surroundings, helping you stay warm in the winter and cooler in the summer. This is all on top of a polycotton rebound layer for added support and comfort.The mattress core is constructed using 2000 individually nested pocket springs, and an additional polycotton rebound layer that is then topped with a further 2000 micro pocket springs for ultimate zonal support. By having such a high count and layering of springs will ensure that movement on one side of the mattress will not affect the other side, making it excellent for those who share a bed with a restless partner.With a medium-firm support level, this exceptionally comfortable mattress is suited for front, back and side sleepers. UK manufactured, this is a handcrafted product produced in our own factory and it conforms to all of the UK’s quality and safety standards.Due to the natural materials used in the construction of this mattress, the mattress will require a breaking-in period. This means the mattress will feel considerably firmer during the first two weeks of use before settling into the medium-firm support that it is designed to provide.
