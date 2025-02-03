Elizabeth Natural Pocket Mattress, Size Single

The mattress has a medium firm feel offering both comfort and support. The 1000 zoned pocket springs provide support where you need it most, contouring around the body and easing pressure on bones, muscles and joints. Individually pocketed springs ensure movement on one side of the mattress does not affect the other, great for those with restless partners. Painstakingly hand crafted each mattress features layers of wool, cashmere and horsehair carefully stitched together to form a sumptuous sleeping surface. This mix of natural fillings provides excellent support and bounce whilst allowing heat and moisture to escape keeping the mattress at a constant temperature. The mattress features 3 rows of side stitching, deep tufts and premium firm edge support, these features combine to give the mattress an outstanding lifespan. The mattress is suitable for all types of bed bases and frames and meets all of the UK’s quality and safety standards. Due to the natural materials used in the construction of this mattress, it will require a breaking in period.’ This means the mattress will feel considerably firmer during the first week to 2 weeks before settling into the medium-firm support that it is designed to provide.

Sold by Aspire Furniture (Aspire Furniture Ltd)