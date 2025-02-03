Catherine Lansfield Natural Wool 3000 Pocket Mattress, Size King

The Catherine Lansfield Natural Wool 3000 Pocket is a medium-firm mattress for superb Orthopaedic support, improving posture and relieving back pain. The mattress is suitable for back and front sleepers, the Orthopaedic features will be particularly beneficial to back sleepers. Deep layers of natural wool fillings are mixed with cashmere and horsehair for a luxurious sleeping surface which excels in temperature control.

The mattress naturally acclimatises to its environment staying cool when it’s warm and warming up when it’s cool. Featuring 3000 individually nested pocket springs consisting of 1000 full-size springs, and an additional 2000 micro pocket springs the mattress contours to the body providing pain-easing support to key pressure points for healthy, undisturbed sleep. The deep-fill mattress is designed to reduce motion transfer so movement on one side of the mattress shouldn’t be felt on the other side, making it perfect for those with restless partners.

The mattress is finished in a hard-wearing fabric and complemented with a luxurious side-stitched border featuring useful flag-stitched transport handles. The 30cm deep mattress features generous layers of fillings, and perimeter edge support and is hand tufted. Superbly durable and suitable for heavier individuals the mattress comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty.