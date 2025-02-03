Royal Pocket Mattress, Size Superking

The mattress has a medium-firm feel offering both comfort and support. The 1000 zoned pocket springs provide support where you need it most, contouring around the body and easing pressure on bones, muscles and joints. Individually pocketed springs ensure movement on one side of the mattress does not affect the other, great for those with restless partners.

Handmade using traditional techniques the 25cm deep mattress features generous layers of clever fibre fillings which allow air to flow through keeping the mattress fresh and cool without sacrificing on the strength and durability. Hand tufting keeps the fillings in place and firm edge perimeter support further increasing the lifespan.

The mattress is suitable for all types of bed bases and frames and meets all of the UK’s quality and safety standards.