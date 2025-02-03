Duo Breathe Airflow Pocket+, Size Double

Introducing our Pocket+ dual-sided tufted mattress with 3D Airmesh Border, featuring our proprietary pocket spring unit. This budget-friendly mattress offers the perfect balance of quality and value, making it a great choice for those looking for a high-quality mattress at an affordable price.

One side of the mattress features an 800g polyester pad for a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface, while the other side features a layer of eco-foam, a 100% recycled and eco-friendly alternative to traditional reflex foam, paired with a layer of polyester for added pressure relief and support.

But that's not all, we also added our 3D Airmesh Border technology, designed to allow excellent airflow through the mattress. This ensures that you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night and wake up refreshed.

All our Pocket+ mattress are handcrafted in our UK-based factory and are vacuum packed and rolled for easy transportation. This mattress is suitable for all types of sleepers and provide a comfortable and supportable sleeping surface for a great night sleep.

If you're looking for a high-quality, budget-friendly mattress with the added benefit of excellent airflow, look no further than our Pocket+ dual-sided tufted mattress with 3D Airmesh Border. Experience the perfect balance of comfort, support, and temperature regulation at a price that's right for you.