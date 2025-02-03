Robinson Flexoplast Elastic Adhesive Bandage - Pink - 2.5cm

Manufactured from strong, woven elasticated fabric. Adhesive coated outer face. Centre guideline to aid application. Suitable for immobilisation, support and compression bandaging and dressing retention. It is ideal for awkward to dress areas. 4.5m length. Width sizes: 2.5cm, 5cm, 7.5cm, 10cm.

Sold by Pertemba (Pertemba Global)