Showerdrape Alto White Liquid Soap Dispenser

The Alto White Liquid Soap Dispenser is crafted with a durable Resin to create a striking style to bring to the sink and toilet in your Bathroom.

White can be a great addition to a bathroom to complete a Natural and Clean style. A stylish and understated design perfect for a relaxing bathroom.

This Alto Set consists of Tumbler, Soap Dish and Toothbrush Holder to accessorise your sink. There is also a Toilet Brush & Holder to complete the bathroom look which can be purchased separately.