Bee & Bumble Fizz Bath Bomb, Pink, Single Set

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Make your bath time a treat with this stunning scented bath bombe craft set from Bee & Bumble.Create perfect scented bath bombs. The ultimate bath time pamper, these fun pink fizz scented bathtime treats come with essential oils, so you’ll feel as good as it smells. Everything you need to create your own bath bombs or as a gift for friends and family. Contents includes sodium bicarbonate 100g, citric acid 50g, cocoa butter 35g, pink dye 4ml, pink fizz fragrance oil 4ml, pipette, wooden stirrer, and a set of useful instructions.

Make your bath time a treat with this stunning scented bath bombe craft set from Bee & Bumble.Create perfect scented bath bombs. The ultimate bath time pamper, these fun pink fizz scented bathtime treats come with essential oils, so you’ll feel as good as it smells. Everything you need to create your own bath bombs or as a gift for friends and family. Contents includes sodium bicarbonate 100g, citric acid 50g, cocoa butter 35g, pink dye 4ml, pink fizz fragrance oil 4ml, pipette, wooden stirrer, and a set of useful instructions.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.