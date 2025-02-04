Scola Air Hardening Clay, Stone, 4.5kg

Here at Scolaquip we are proud to be one of the few manufacturers of art and craft items in Britain. Scolaquip is a private company, founded in 1920, which manufactures and distributes a wide range of children’s art materials, both Scola branded and Private label. We manufacture and supply the biggest range of paints, crayons, modelling materials and adhesives in the UK, at our site near Manchester, Cheshire. The brand name Scola has become synonymous with quality products which are safe, good value and easy to use. Our products are now found in every primary classroom in the UK.

Can be shaped shaped and stretched Use with modelling tools and textured plates Decorate with almost any paint PVA or varnish

Sold by West Design Products Ltd