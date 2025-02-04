Marketplace.
image 1 of Simply Make Origami Wreath, Christmas, Single Craft Kit

Simply Make Origami Wreath, Christmas, Single Craft Kit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by West Design Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Simply Make Origami Wreath, Christmas, Single Craft Kit
Simply Make are the go-to craft kits for adults, helping make the joy of crafting easy and accessible for all. It’s easy to dabble in all the latest trends from needle felting, sewing, pyrography, Christmas decorations, candle making, embroidery and glass painting with a huge range of kits, with more added all the time. Fashion-forward products and simple step-by-step instructions ensure there’s a Simply Make craft kit to suit all tastes and abilities. By combining the timeless satisfaction of craft with modern trends, Simply Make kits make an ideal project, or a perfect gift for friends or family - proving popular all year round.
Sold by West Design Products Ltd

View all Art & Crafts Materials & Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here