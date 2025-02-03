Create Christmas Fill Your Own Plastic Baubles, Clear, 70mm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Designed to bring joy to crafters over the festive season, Create Christmas is the go-to range for seasonal crafting and gifting. With an exciting festive assortment of velvet, cotton and satin ribbons, crafters can get into the Christmas spirit by decorating gifts or embellishing cards for friends and family. And don’t forget their stash of buttons, charms, pom poms, stickers, jingle bells, wooden shapes and polystyrene bases. The Create Christmas range helps crafters do exactly that - create a truly beautiful Christmas.

Designed to bring joy to crafters over the festive season, Create Christmas is the go-to range for seasonal crafting and gifting. With an exciting festive assortment of velvet, cotton and satin ribbons, crafters can get into the Christmas spirit by decorating gifts or embellishing cards for friends and family. And don’t forget their stash of buttons, charms, pom poms, stickers, jingle bells, wooden shapes and polystyrene bases. The Create Christmas range helps crafters do exactly that - create a truly beautiful Christmas.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.