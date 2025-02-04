Marketplace.
image 1 of Bee & Bumble Scrapbooking Set, Crowded Florals, Single Set

Bee & Bumble Scrapbooking Set, Crowded Florals, Single Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£20.99

£20.99/each

Sold and sent by West Design Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bee & Bumble Scrapbooking Set, Crowded Florals, Single Set
Your perfect introduction to mindful scrapbooking with this craft kit from Bee & Bumble. Store your inspirations, keepsakes, and ideas for years to come. This beautiful set comes with a 40-page scrapbook with crisp, white paper, and an inspirational selection of crafting embellishments. The spiral-bound spine allows for larger things to be added and the high-quality paper withstands the heavy use of adhesives and paints. When you're finished, tie it all up with the satin ribbon, safe for another day. Contents includes White Scrapbook 8" x 8", paper pack and co-ordinating embellishments.
Sold by West Design Products Ltd

View all Art & Crafts Materials & Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here