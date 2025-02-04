Marketplace.
image 1 of Sew And So On Premium Embroidery Kit, Multicoloured, Wedding Car

Sew And So On Premium Embroidery Kit, Multicoloured, Wedding Car

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.24

£11.24/each

Sold and sent by West Design Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sew And So On Premium Embroidery Kit, Multicoloured, Wedding Car
Introducing our extremely giftable soft craft kit range, Sew & So On. Choose from cracking felt and knitting kits, with a cute and cosy seasonal appeal, or beautiful embroidery with bags of vintage charm.
Sold by West Design Products Ltd

View all Art & Crafts Materials & Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here