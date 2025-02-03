Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower 3.5L S/S Slow Cooker

Tower 3.5L S/S Slow Cooker

Tower 3.5L S/S Slow Cooker
Presenting a one-stop pot for cooking all of your curries, soups and casseroles, this stainless steel Tower manual slow cooker makes preparing family meals hassle-free. With a 3.5 litre cooking bowl, you have ample space to serve up to 4-5 people, making it perfect for serving the family a delicious meal or even storing some away for another day. The simple to control dial offers 3 heat options for cooking at low or high temperature as well as a keep warm function so your food is ready for when you get home. Constructed using stainless steel, this slow cooker is highly durable and long-lasting, while the cool touch handles make for safe and comfortable handling. The toughened glass lid features a hinge lid design for easy opening and serving, while the removable inner cooking pot is dishwasher safe, making it easier to clean up after use.
