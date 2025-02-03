Marketplace.
IT Luggage Bobble-Bloc Raspberry Rose Kiddies 2pc Suitcase Set

IT Luggage Bobble-Bloc Raspberry Rose Kiddies 2pc Suitcase Set
Bobble Bloc is the perfect travel companion for your little one. The clamshell opening is perfect for organised packing. The colourful interior lining adds a splash of excitement, and the internal zippered pockets help keep things neat and tidy. With young explorers in mind, the building block design encourages creativity.With 8 wheels and easy carry handles for kids and grown-ups, it's easy to manoeuvre. Kids can take charge of their journey.The Bobble Bloc Trunk is a miniature case that's ready for a big adventure! Compact yet mighty, measuring 32.5 x 22 x 14cm, it's designed to be your little explorer's trusted companion. With a clamshell opening and two zippered interiors, it's perfect for keeping tech gadgets, small treasures, snacks & more, safe during travels.Crafted from 100% PC Outer, it's impact-proof and scratch-resistant, ready for the adventures of young minds.Set your little explorer on a path of wonder with the Bobble Bloc Underseat & Trunk case. It's their ticket to fun and adventure!Underseat 10 year warrantyTravel Case 1 year warranty
