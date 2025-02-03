Panasonic 2.1Ch Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer SC-HTB400EBK

The Panasonic SC-HTB400EBK 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer delivers powerful bass thanks to the built-in subwoofer which is integrated into the cabinet. The stylish one-bar design in simplified to a great extent which allows the soundbar to blend in with any TV or decor. Connecting to your new soundbar couldn't be easier thanks to the built-in Bluetooth connectivity and Panasonic Music Streaming App. Simply connect your compatible device and you will quickly be enjoying rich and dynamic surround sound from the comfort of your own home. You also have the choice to wall mount your new soundbar which is ideal for perfectionists who would like everything to look neat and tidy.

