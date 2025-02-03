Hisense Bluetooth 5.1 340W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer AX5100G

Hisense AX5100G Bluetooth 5.1 340W Soundbar with Wireless SubwooferUpgrade your audio experience with the AX5100G 5.1 channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer. The AX5100Gs 340 watts of sound fills the room with a 7-speaker array that also projects overhead, making the most of its Dolby Atmos compatibility and dedicated rear speakers for true surround sound enjoyment. Several audio enhancement modes, like news, movie, and night mode, optimize sound specifically to the content or time of day. With multiple connections, including eARC and Bluetooth, its easy to access your audio content from broadcast, DVD, or compatible digital media devices. Easy to place and connect to your television, the AX5100G soundbar significantly improves your TV entertainment experience and is perfect for TVs. Instead of just hearing the scene, youre transported into it.A dedicated, wireless subwoofer delivers the robust low-end frequencies that punctuate your favorite movies, music, and games, without any messy wires. Youll feel the boom while the two front-facing speakers project bright, clear high- and mid-range frequencies.Dolby Atmos sound is cinema technology for your home. It provides amazing realism you can hear in every scene. Sound comes at you from all directions, to surround you and immerse you in the action.The AX5100G includes Bluetooth technology for easy wireless connections to smart devices. Enjoy music from your smartphone, tablet or laptop.

