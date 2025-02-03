Hisense 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer AX3120G

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Upgrade your home audio with the Hisense AX3120G 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar. Featuring a powerful 360W total power output and wireless subwoofer, it delivers immersive sound with Pure Surround and Super Bass technologies. Enjoy crystal-clear dialogue, dynamic mid-range, and thunderous bass, enhancing movie nights and music listening alike. With Bluetooth connectivity and sleek black design, it seamlessly integrates into any entertainment setup. Elevate your sound experience with the Hisense AX3120G for immersive, high-quality audio in a compact and stylish package.

