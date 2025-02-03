Samsung Ultra Slim Soundbar 3.1ch Subwoofer - Black HWS700D

Introducing Q Symphony, an exclusive Samsung technology revolutionising your audio experience. Seamlessly integrating TV speakers and Soundbar, Q Symphony creates unparalleled sound synergy, elevating every moment of your entertainment. Now compatible with an expanded range of Samsung TV models, it ensures immersive sound like never before. Delve into the realm of ultimate 3D sound with Dolby Atmos, leveraging its object-based audio formats to enrich every piece of content, from movies to music. Say goodbye to tangled HDMI cables as you immerse yourself in pristine audio quality. Experience effortless music mirroring from your mobile device to your Soundbar with a simple tap. The Soundbar intuitively senses your touch, seamlessly transitioning to mirror your favourite tunes instantly, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment. Equipped with powerful up-firing speakers, acoustic beam technology, and robust woofers, the Soundbar delivers optimised 3D sound tailored for gaming. Activate Game Mode automatically synced with your TV, enhancing your gaming experience to new heights. Take control of your sound experience with the SmartThings App, connecting your sound device via Wi-Fi. Adjust settings, initiate group play, and access voice assistants effortlessly from your mobile device, ensuring a personalised and seamless audio journey.

