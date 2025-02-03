TCL Q Class 5.2.1 Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Q75H

Elevate your home entertainment system with the TCL Q75H Q Class 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar, a cutting-edge audio solution designed to bring cinematic sound right into your living room. Featuring advanced Dolby Atmos and DTStechnology, this soundbar delivers a multi-dimensional audio experience, immersing you in the action from every direction. Whether youre watching the latest blockbuster, enjoying your favourite TV show, or listening to music, the TCL Q75H provides exceptional clarity and depth, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action. Boasting up to 620 watts of total power, the TCL Q75H Q Class Soundbar guarantees robust, room-filling sound. This powerhouse audio system includes built-in tweeters that enhance high-frequency sounds, delivering crisp and clear audio for an unparalleled listening experience. The 5.1.2 channel configuration means you get five primary audio channels, one subwoofer channel, and two height channels, creating a layered soundscape that brings every scene to life with precise, immersive sound. Enjoy effortless control of your sound system with the included wireless remote. The TCL Q75H Q Class Soundbar is designed for convenience, allowing you to adjust the volume, switch between modes, and manage other settings from the comfort of your couch. The user-friendly interface ensures that you can easily customise your audio experience to suit your preferences, making it simple to achieve the perfect sound for any occasion. The TCL Q75H is not just about impressive sound qualityits also about style and functionality. Its sleek design complements any home decor, while its compact form factor ensures it fits seamlessly into your entertainment setup. The soundbar is crafted to deliver high performance without compromising on aesthetics, making it a perfect addition to any modern living space.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)