Marketplace.
image 1 of Hisense 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer HS3100

Hisense 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer HS3100

No ratings yet

Write a review

£149.00

£149.00/each

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Hisense 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer HS3100
Enhance your viewing and listening pleasure with the Hisense HS3100 Soundbar. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it the perfect addition to any home theatre setup. Transform your living room into a personal cinema or concert hall with the Hisense HS3100 3.1 Channel Soundbar - where immersive audio meets effortless elegance.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here