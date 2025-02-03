Hisense 2.1ch Super Bass Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer - Black HS2100

Immerse yourself in a superior audio experience with the Hisense HS2100 2.1ch Super Bass Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in sleek black a powerhouse of audio innovation designed to elevate your home entertainment. Featuring a 2.1 channel soundbar with a robust 240W audio power, the HS2100 delivers rich and dynamic sound, bringing your movies, music, and games to life. The wireless subwoofer ensures deep, room-filling bass, creating a cinematic audio landscape in the comfort of your living room. With Bluetooth connectivity, the soundbar offers seamless wireless streaming, allowing you to connect your smart devices and enjoy your favorite playlists with ease. Dolby Audio technology enhances the overall audio quality, providing a premium sound experience that matches the stunning visuals on your screen. The HS2100 is the perfect companion for Hisense TVs, thanks to the TV Mate feature that syncs effortlessly with Hisense TVs for a unified and immersive entertainment setup. Customize your audio experience with the EQ mode, tailoring the sound profile to suit your preferences whether you're enjoying a movie night or hosting a party. Upgrade your home audio setup with the Hisense HS2100 2.1ch Super Bass Soundbar and experience audio like never before. Immerse yourself in the world of superior sound quality, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology. Elevate your entertainment with Hisense.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)