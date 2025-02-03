Marketplace.
image 1 of Samsung 3.1.2 ch Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Sub Woofer - White HW-S801D

Samsung 3.1.2 ch Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Sub Woofer - White HW-S801D

No ratings yet

Write a review

£599.00

£599.00/each

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Samsung 3.1.2 ch Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Sub Woofer - White HW-S801D
The Samsung HW-S801D 3.1.2 Channel Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is your ticket to immersive home entertainment. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this soundbar elevates your audio experience without cluttering your space. Enjoy rich, room-filling sound and deep bass thanks to the wireless subwoofer, while the 3.1.2 channels deliver precise, dynamic audio for movies, music, and more. Transform your living room into a cinematic haven with Samsung's HW-S801D soundbar.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here