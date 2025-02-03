Samsung 3.1.2 ch Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Sub Woofer - White HW-S801D

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Samsung HW-S801D 3.1.2 Channel Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is your ticket to immersive home entertainment. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this soundbar elevates your audio experience without cluttering your space. Enjoy rich, room-filling sound and deep bass thanks to the wireless subwoofer, while the 3.1.2 channels deliver precise, dynamic audio for movies, music, and more. Transform your living room into a cinematic haven with Samsung's HW-S801D soundbar.

The Samsung HW-S801D 3.1.2 Channel Ultra Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is your ticket to immersive home entertainment. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this soundbar elevates your audio experience without cluttering your space. Enjoy rich, room-filling sound and deep bass thanks to the wireless subwoofer, while the 3.1.2 channels deliver precise, dynamic audio for movies, music, and more. Transform your living room into a cinematic haven with Samsung's HW-S801D soundbar.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.