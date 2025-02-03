Hubble Grow Plus BT smart Scale

The Hubble Grow Plus Bluetooth Smart Scale is the all-in-one tracker that makes monitoring your infant's growth easier than ever. Simply download the Hubble Growth Tracker on the HubbleClub app, place your baby on the wireless scale then its four sensors will quickly and accurately measure their weight, breast milk and food intake. It gives you all the important information needed to be ready for regular telehealth visits. This scale is ergonomically designed, complete with free a pad to keep your baby extra comfortable. It's also lightweight and portable to easily store away in your cupboard. It's the next generation scale every parent needs in their home.

Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)