Milestone Camping Envelope Sleeping Bag - 2 Seasons

Milestone Camping is the market leading manufacturer of the very best products for the outdoor adventurers! From airbeds and tents, to campfire kettles and crockery, Milestone Camping has everything you need to make the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors! This single envelope sleeping bag is a camping essential, and has been manufactured to keep you warm on those cold evenings in the tent. The sleeping bag has been designed to be suitable for 2 seasons, from late spring to early autumn, and features a 150gsm hollow fibre filling, and a 170T polyester shell. The classic envelope sleeping bag is roomier and far more spacious than a single mummy sleeping bag, and the sleeping bag zips right down to the feet allowing it to double up as a blanket for when you’re sat around the campfire before bed. The sleeping bag measures 170cm x 75cm unfolded, and 33cm x 15cm once folded down tight into the accompanying Oxford carry bag.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd