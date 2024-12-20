Something Different Winter Ritual Cedar & Pine Spell Candles (Pack of 12) - Green - One Size

Material: Paraffin Wax. Fragrance: Cedar, Pine. Design: Plain. Burning time: 1 hours. Width: 1cm. Please Note: Do Not Leave Unattended, Extinguish with a Candle Buffer, Do Not Blow out, If Skin Reaction Occurs, Discontinue Use and Seek Medical Advice, Keep Out of Reach of Children, Keep Out of Reach of Pets, Remove All Packaging Before Use, Toxic to Aquatic Life with Long Lasting Effects. Packaging: Boxed.

Sold by Pertemba (Pertemba Global)