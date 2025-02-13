Living and Home 14-in-1 Kitchen Multifunctional Vegetable Food Slicer Chopper Cutter

14-in-1 multifunctional vegetable chopper offers accurate and fast cutting to meet all your cutting needs! This vegetable chopper contains eight cutting blades, an egg yolk separator, a peeler, a handguard and a drain basket that helps you to cut vegetables and fruits into cubes, shreds, slices and powders easily. The product can be used to cut tomatoes, onions, potatoes, mozzarella, mushrooms, carrots, cucumbers, squash, courgettes, and other food. This food cutter will be your good helper in the kitchen.

Food-grade stainless steel & ABS plastic 14-in-1 chopper with 8 stainless steel blades Hand-protecting food holder with non-slip container

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)