Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 1500W Panel Heater, Low Energy Electric Heater for Home

HOMCOM 1500W Panel Heater, Low Energy Electric Heater for Home

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 1500W Panel Heater, Low Energy Electric Heater for Home
Choose a spot and keep it warm, quickly and easily - look to this HOMCOM convector heater. With 1500W power, you can adjust the heat between 10-35℃, so it's easy to set to a temperature you require. ERP certified, helping to keep energy wastage and bills as low as possible. Space heater is complete with overheat shut-off for safety.
Convection heating ensures quick, quiet warmthSafety plug enhances protectionConstructed with V0 flame retardant materials
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here