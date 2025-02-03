HOMCOM 1500W Panel Heater, Low Energy Electric Heater for Home

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Choose a spot and keep it warm, quickly and easily - look to this HOMCOM convector heater. With 1500W power, you can adjust the heat between 10-35℃, so it's easy to set to a temperature you require. ERP certified, helping to keep energy wastage and bills as low as possible. Space heater is complete with overheat shut-off for safety.

Choose a spot and keep it warm, quickly and easily - look to this HOMCOM convector heater. With 1500W power, you can adjust the heat between 10-35℃, so it's easy to set to a temperature you require. ERP certified, helping to keep energy wastage and bills as low as possible. Space heater is complete with overheat shut-off for safety.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.