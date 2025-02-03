HOMCOM 127cm Electric Fireplace Recessed,Wall Mount, Freestanding

Transform your space into a cosy haven with the HOMCOM electric wall mount fireplace. This enchanting media wall fire features a mirrored background and realistic 3D flame effect, setting the mood with colourful flames and lighting. Versatile and stylish, it can be wall-mounted, recessed, or freestanding. Enjoy the warmth and ambiance without the fuss, great for any room in your home.

Use flame effect with or without heat all year Energy-saving: Auto on/off, 24H and weekly timers Adjustable temperature

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD