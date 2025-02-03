HOMCOM 20L/Day Quiet Air Dehumidifier with Purifier, for Home Laundry

This dehumidifier and air purifier, from HOMCOM, is made to keep air fresh and dry. It removes moisture, protects your walls, furniture, appliances and more from damp. Two speeds and four modes to set to an option which works best for you. The LED screen allows you to control, whilst displaying the humidity and current setting. A safe piece with the light warning and tank cut-off. Removes up to 20 litres when hose is connected comes with a 6.5L litre tank for non-hose use.

2 speed and 4 modes with LED display; Humidity value setting and a memory function; Only 48dB operation noise, 24 hour timer;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD