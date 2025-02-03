Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 1kW/2kW Electric Fireplace Suite with Remote Control Timer

HOMCOM 1kW/2kW Electric Fireplace Suite with Remote Control Timer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£179.99

£179.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 1kW/2kW Electric Fireplace Suite with Remote Control Timer
For home heating which takes the more traditional appeal, look to this electric fireplace unit from HOMCOM. It is powered by electricity, is safer than a traditional gas fireplace. The heater power can be switched between 1000W and 2000W, covering a large 20-25㎡ area, to keep the room heated wonderfully both day and night. The realistic flame effect visually increases the warmth of the room. Bring warmth and beauty to your home without taking up a lot of space with HOMCOM's electric fireplace.
Covering an area of 20-25 square meter.Two heating modes of 1000W and 2000W.5-Level fire brightness flame effect.
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here