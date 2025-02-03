HOMCOM 1kW/2kW Electric Fireplace Suite with Remote Control Timer

For home heating which takes the more traditional appeal, look to this electric fireplace unit from HOMCOM. It is powered by electricity, is safer than a traditional gas fireplace. The heater power can be switched between 1000W and 2000W, covering a large 20-25㎡ area, to keep the room heated wonderfully both day and night. The realistic flame effect visually increases the warmth of the room. Bring warmth and beauty to your home without taking up a lot of space with HOMCOM's electric fireplace.

Covering an area of 20-25 square meter. Two heating modes of 1000W and 2000W. 5-Level fire brightness flame effect.

