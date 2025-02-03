Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 10L/Day 2.5L Smart Dehumidifier, Portable Quiet Air Dehumidifier

HOMCOM 10L/Day 2.5L Smart Dehumidifier, Portable Quiet Air Dehumidifier

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 10L/Day 2.5L Smart Dehumidifier, Portable Quiet Air Dehumidifier
This dehumidifier for bedroom from HOMCOM is a great choice to keep living environments fresh and comfortable. A good air dehumidifier creating a good environment with an ideal moisture setting for all family. It has comes with various modes and speed, to set to a preference best for you. Low working noise design make this air drying machine is quiet in operation and won't disturb you. Buy our dehumidifiers for home damp to get a healthy and comfortable family life!
10L/day dehumidification;2 speed and 4 modes to switch your preference;42dB Quiet design with children lock;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here