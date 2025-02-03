HOMCOM 10L/Day 2.5L Smart Dehumidifier, Portable Quiet Air Dehumidifier

This dehumidifier for bedroom from HOMCOM is a great choice to keep living environments fresh and comfortable. A good air dehumidifier creating a good environment with an ideal moisture setting for all family. It has comes with various modes and speed, to set to a preference best for you. Low working noise design make this air drying machine is quiet in operation and won't disturb you. Buy our dehumidifiers for home damp to get a healthy and comfortable family life!

10L/day dehumidification; 2 speed and 4 modes to switch your preference; 42dB Quiet design with children lock;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD