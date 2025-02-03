HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench 5-Level Adjustable Core Workout for Home

This HOMCOM sit-up bench will be your best choice to get the perfect shape. It can be used to work out your waists, abs, legs, and arms in daily exercise. It’s great for home, office and gym use. Equipped with hooks for holding 2 tension ropes allow you personally control the workout intensity. Solid steel construction in black finish and stay fresh in years to come. Spend just a few time a day on this machine and you'll start to see results and get the dream body you want.

Made of strong and durable steel tube Compact and foldable design which is easily fold Has the possibility to fasten the tension rope

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD