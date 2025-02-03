HOMCOM 20KGS Adjustable Weight Vest Running Gym Training Weight Loss

Cut an impressive impact with your workouts thanks to this weight vest from HOMCOM. It features velcro-style fastenings on the front and back. 38 small weight bags are evenly distributed all over, weighing a total of 20kg, all of which can individually be removed to cater the heaviness to what best suits you. Easy to take on and off to prevent any strain on your body, whilst allowing full movement without restraint when on.

Featuring 38 small weighted bags Form-fitting to evenly spread the weight Placed on the front and back, secures to your body

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD