Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 20KGS Adjustable Weight Vest Running Gym Training Weight Loss

HOMCOM 20KGS Adjustable Weight Vest Running Gym Training Weight Loss

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 20KGS Adjustable Weight Vest Running Gym Training Weight Loss
Cut an impressive impact with your workouts thanks to this weight vest from HOMCOM. It features velcro-style fastenings on the front and back. 38 small weight bags are evenly distributed all over, weighing a total of 20kg, all of which can individually be removed to cater the heaviness to what best suits you. Easy to take on and off to prevent any strain on your body, whilst allowing full movement without restraint when on.
Featuring 38 small weighted bagsForm-fitting to evenly spread the weightPlaced on the front and back, secures to your body
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Sports Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here