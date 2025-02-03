HOMCOM 12L/Day Protable Quiet Air Dehumidifier, Timer, 5 Modes

This dehumidifier and air purifier, from HOMCOM, is made to keep air fresh and dry. It removes moisture, protects your walls, furniture, appliances and more from damp. Two speeds and five modes to set to an option which works best for you. The LED screen allows you to control, whilst displaying the humidity and current setting. A safe piece with the light warning and tank cut-off, also with child lock.

2 speed and 5 modes with LED display; Humidity value setting and a memory function; 39dB operation noise, 24 hour timer, child lock;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD