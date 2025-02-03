HOMCOM 20KG Barbell & Dumbbell Set Fitness Exercise Plate Bar Clamp

From squats to bicep curls - the exercise possibilities are endless with this barbell set from HOMCOM. 20kg weight is easy to build up the weight - perfect for building muscles and pushing yourself further. With two short poles and a longer pole, this set can be used as a barbell, as two dumbbells - or the weights can be taken off and used individually. Complete with safe comfort grips on all three bar poles.

Assembly takes just a few seconds Iron sand with PP plastic to avoid damaging High-quality soft padded grip

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD