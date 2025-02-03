HOMCOM 20L/Day Portable Quiet Dehumidifier for Home, De-Humidifier

This 4L portable and small dehumidifier, from HOMCOM, is a must this summer and beyond for keeping your home fresh. It comes a changeable low and high speed, with various modes for different humidity levels. The LED panel makes it easy to view, change and adjust the settings. The 38dB operation is quiet paired with the compact size - you can stand this electriq dehumidifier almost anywhere, anytime.

Powerful moisture removal 2 speed and 3 modes 24 hour timer for a specified run time

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD