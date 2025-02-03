HOMCOM Twister Stepper Height Adjustable Step Machine w/ LCD Screen

This HOMCOM stepper stand will help toning your calves, legs and surrounding areas of the body. A steel frame for a tough structure, it's fitted with two handlebars to hold on safely when working out. The large platforms with textured top help prevent feet slipping off. Comes complete with LCD screen - keeps track of total step count, time, and calories burnt.

Work on your legs, hamstrings, glutes and etc No electric connection needed. Plenty of platform room

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD