TheMagicTouch TTC 3.1 Plus Transfer Paper - Standard - A3

£147.99

Sold and sent by Pertemba

Universal version of TTC paper with special coating for perfect full colour transfer onto sweatshirts, pique fabrics, canvas and heavy weave textiles. Improved friction properties for better stack feeding. Improved wash ability up to 60°C. TTC Transfer Paper has a direction of feed through your laser printer. If your printer model is an A4 size machine it will feed on the short edge of the page - so the correct paper for your machine is TTC A4R. If your printer model is an A3 size machine it will feed on the long edge of the page - so the correct paper for your machine is TTC A4. Feeding TTC through your machine against the direction of the feed arrows will result in jamming your fuser unit. Transfer paper for white or pastel coloured fabrics.
