Marketplace.
Agrimark Ram Marking Crayon - Orange - One Size

Agrimark Ram Marking Crayon - Orange - One Size

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Pertemba

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Agrimark Ram Marking Crayon - Orange - One Size
Marking crayon moulded into a honeycomb section tray. Block stays secure and does not break. Made using natural waxes, including beeswax. High quality mark with better durability whatever the weather. Even on wet fleeces these blocks leave a good mark and the high level of pigment together with fibre included in the formulation means that these blocks leave a highly visible mark. No rasping needed during use. Secured to the harness with the unique and easy to use split pin which is re-usable. Only finger tip pressure is required. Note: each colour sold separately.
Sold by Pertemba (Pertemba Global)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here