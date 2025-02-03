Charles Bentley 22in Skateboards Kids Retro Plastic Mini Cruiser - Aqua

Cruise in style with this retro skateboard, inspired by the classic 1970s design. Ideal for both kids and adults, its compact size makes it perfect for weaving through tight corners and mastering tricks. Built with a durable and flexible high-performance polypropylene deck, aluminium trucks, and smooth 82A polyurethane wheels, this skateboard ensures an ultra-smooth ride. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned skater, it's easy to carry and perfect for outdoor fun. Suitable for users up to 80kg, it’s the ideal way to enjoy the outdoors.

Compact retro design for smooth cruising High-performance polypropylene board for durability Lightweight & easy to carry, perfect for tricks

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)