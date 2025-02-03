Marketplace.
image 1 of Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen Mask - 3 sheets

Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen Mask - 3 sheets

No ratings yet

Write a review

£43.00

£43.00/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen Mask - 3 sheets
Indulge your skin with our Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen Mask, a set of 3 luxurious sheets designed to deliver intensive hydration and revitalization. Each mask is infused with hyaluronic acid, known for its exceptional moisture-retaining properties, and collagen, which helps improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types, these masks provide an instant boost of hydration, leaving your skin feeling plump, smooth, and rejuvenated.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Natto Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Morus Alba Root Extract, Algae Extract, Allantoin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Ethyl Hexanediol, Caprylyl/Capryl Gucoside, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Carbomer, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here