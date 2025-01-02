SPF 50 Collagen Day Cream 50ml

SPF 50 Collagen Day Cream 50ml Experience the ultimate sun protection and skin rejuvenation with this luxurious day cream. Benefits: Broad-Spectrum SPF 50: Offers maximum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn and premature aging. Improved Skin Elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging. Antioxidant Protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage, promoting a healthy glow. Hydrates and Nourishes: Deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it plump and supple. Features: Advanced Anti-Aging Formula: Combines the power of SPF 50 and Collagen for maximum results. Lightweight Texture: Absorbs quickly without feeling greasy. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. Non-Comedogenic: Won't clog pores.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Aloe, Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Prunus, Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, PEG-40 Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Imidazolidinyl, Urea, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool."

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd