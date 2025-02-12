Marketplace.
LED Mask 7 color options

7 Color LED MaskExperience the transformative power of light therapy with this innovative LED mask.Benefits:Reduces the appearance of wrinkles: Stimulates collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing fine lines.Promotes a radiant complexion: Brightens dull skin, evens out skin tone, and reduces hyperpigmentation.Improves skin texture: Refines pores, reduces acne, and promotes a smoother, healthier-looking complexion.Calms and soothes: Alleviates redness, inflammation, and irritation.Features:7-color LED technology: Offers a variety of wavelengths to target different skin concerns.Adjustable straps: Ensures a comfortable and secure fit.Timer function: Allows for customized treatment sessions.USB rechargeable: Convenient and eco-friendly.Lightweight and portable: Easy to take with you for on-the-go use.

Ingredients

1. Red Light (630nm), Benefit: Stimulates collagen production, reduces inflammation, and speeds up wound healing. Ideal for scars, stretch marks, and fine lines., 2. Blue Light (470nm), Benefit: Kills acne-causing bacteria, reduces inflammation, and combats oiliness. Effective for treating acne and preventing future breakouts., 3. Green Light (525nm), Benefit: Balances oil production, soothes irritated skin, and improves skin elasticity. Useful for oily skin and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation., 4. Yellow Light (590nm), Benefit: Combines the benefits of red and green light, promoting collagen production and balancing oil. Good for general skin health and vitality., 5. Amber Light (585nm), Benefit: Similar to yellow light, it enhances skin's natural glow, improves circulation, and can help with skin discoloration., 6. White Light (430nm), Benefit: Brightens the skin, reduces dark spots, and tightens pores. Suitable for uneven skin tone and dullness., 7. Violet Light (405nm)
